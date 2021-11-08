Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maine women

Forecasting: It will be a fun atmosphere on Tuesday for the game, with the return of fans and also about 1,500 middle school students from across Nebraska at the game. The game follows Tuesday mornings Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally. The speakers for that event will include athletic director Trev Alberts, basketball coach Amy Williams, Haiby and Husker volleyball players Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles.