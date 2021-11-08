Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Maine women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Maine on Tuesday.
MAINE (0-0)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Anne Simon, 5-8, jr., 12.5, 5.2; G Alba Orois, 5-7, so., 3.6, 1.1; G Sera Hodgson, 5-11, fr., 0.0, 0.0; F Caroline Bornemann, 5-10, so., 0.7, 0.6; F Maeve Carroll, 5-11, sr., 10.7, 6.1.
NEBRASKA (0-0)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 4.0, 1.7; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 16.8, 6.8; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.5, 2.1; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.6, 7.5; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.4, 7.6.
Time, location and radio: Noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: Coach Amy Vachon enters her sixth season as the head coach at Maine. Vachon owns a 94-42 overall record at Maine, including a 62-16 America East Conference mark. Last year Maine had a 17-3 record. But gone from that team are three key players, including one who averaged 21 points per game.
Trending: Maine is led by junior Anne Simon, who is a member of the Luxembourg national team. She averaged 12.5 points per game for Maine last season.
Forecasting: It will be a fun atmosphere on Tuesday for the game, with the return of fans and also about 1,500 middle school students from across Nebraska at the game. The game follows Tuesday mornings Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally. The speakers for that event will include athletic director Trev Alberts, basketball coach Amy Williams, Haiby and Husker volleyball players Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles.
— Brent C. Wagner