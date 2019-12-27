Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Iowa.

Iowa (9-2)

Nebraska (10-1)

Time, location, radio: 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: Iowa’s impressive start to the season, with a 9-2 record and current four-game winning streak, is a little bit of a surprise considering all that the Hawkeyes lost from last season. Gone due to graduation are national player of the year Megan Gustafson, forward Hannah Stewart and guard Tania Davis. Like Nebraska, the Hawkeyes benefited from a foreign trip this year. Iowa has been able to attack defenses in different ways and has three players averaging 15 points per game.

Trending: After Iowa beat the Huskers twice last season, the all-time series between the teams is tied 14-14. The Huskers dominated the series in their first years in the Big Ten. From 2012 through ’14 (three seasons) the Huskers went 8-0 against the Hawkeyes, culminating with a 72-65 victory in the 2014 Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. But since then, Iowa has won seven of nine games against the Huskers.