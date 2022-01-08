Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Iowa on Sunday.
IOWA (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Caitlin Clark, 6-0, so., 24.7, 8.1; G McKenna Warnock, 6-1, jr., 12.5, 7.4; G Kate Martin, 6-0, jr., 6.4, 4.4; G Gabbie Marshall, 5-9, jr., 6.5, 1.7; F Monika Czinano, 6-3, sr., 18.1, 5.2.
NEBRASKA (13-1, 2-1)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 13.6, 7.1; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.5, 4.4; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.9, 1.1; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.3, 4.1; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 9.5, 6.4.
Time, location, TV, radio: 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, FS1, 107.3.
Scouting: For the second game in a row, Nebraska has to try to slow down one of the top players in the Big Ten. This time it's Iowa guard Caitlin Clark. In two games against Nebraska last season, Clark scored 39 (third most all-time against Nebraska) and 35 points.
Trending: Husker guard Jaz Shelley is the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 20 in the conference in all five major statistical categories: scoring (17th), rebounding (10th), assists (eighth), blocked shots (fourth) and steals (ninth). Last week ESPN ranked Shelley as the No. 2 transfer player in the nation, based on the player’s impact with their new team.
Forecasting: This should be a very close game. Iowa has won three straight in the series, and five of the past six. Iowa returned most of the squad from an NCAA Sweet 16 team. But this season hasn’t been as smooth. The Hawkeyes have already had three games canceled and two games postponed due to COVID. Unranked Northwestern beat Iowa 77-69 on Thursday.
