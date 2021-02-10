 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa women
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1.19

Nebraska's Sam Haiby scores as Minnesota's Laura Bagwell Katalinich defends in the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Iowa on Thursday.

Iowa (10-6, 6-6 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Caitlin Clark, 6-0, fr., 25.9, 6.1; G Gabbie Marshall, 5-9, so., 8.4, 1.8; G McKenna Warnock, 6-1, so., 12.3, 9.6; G Kate Martin, 6-0, so., 6.9, 3.8; F Monika Czinano, 6-3, jr., 19.4, 6.1.

Nebraska (9-7, 7-6)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.4, 7.4; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.4, 2.2; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 12.8, 7.3; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.3, 7.9; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 9.7, 6.7.

Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Iowa brings a high-powered offense to Lincoln that ranks No. 3 in the nation in scoring (87.4 per game), second in field-goal percentage (50.6%) and sixth in assists per game (20.2). What’s kept the Hawkeyes from winning more is a defense that ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten and some games with a lot of turnovers.

Trending: The all-time series is tied at 15, but Iowa has won seven of the past 10 matchups.

Forecasting: If Nebraska can get back to playing defense like it did earlier in the season, when the Huskers were regularly holding teams under 70 points, NU will have a chance. But the Huskers won’t be able to keep up in a high-scoring game.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker Diary: Kate Cain on this year's squad being her favorite team, playing during a pandemic and fake crowd noise
