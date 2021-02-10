Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Iowa on Thursday.
Iowa (10-6, 6-6 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Caitlin Clark, 6-0, fr., 25.9, 6.1; G Gabbie Marshall, 5-9, so., 8.4, 1.8; G McKenna Warnock, 6-1, so., 12.3, 9.6; G Kate Martin, 6-0, so., 6.9, 3.8; F Monika Czinano, 6-3, jr., 19.4, 6.1.
Nebraska (9-7, 7-6)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.4, 7.4; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.4, 2.2; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 12.8, 7.3; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 6.3, 7.9; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 9.7, 6.7.
Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: Iowa brings a high-powered offense to Lincoln that ranks No. 3 in the nation in scoring (87.4 per game), second in field-goal percentage (50.6%) and sixth in assists per game (20.2). What’s kept the Hawkeyes from winning more is a defense that ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten and some games with a lot of turnovers.
Trending: The all-time series is tied at 15, but Iowa has won seven of the past 10 matchups.
Forecasting: If Nebraska can get back to playing defense like it did earlier in the season, when the Huskers were regularly holding teams under 70 points, NU will have a chance. But the Huskers won’t be able to keep up in a high-scoring game.
— Brent C. Wagner