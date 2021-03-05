 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa women
View Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa women

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 2.11

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) reaches in to try and intercept the ball held by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in the second half on Feb. 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Iowa on Saturday.

Nebraska (11-10, 9-9 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.1, 6.9; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.8, 2.3; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 4.7, 2.2 F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.9, 8.2; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 10.2, 6.3.

Iowa (14-8, 10-8)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Caitlin Clark, 6-0, fr., 27.1, 6.0; G Gabbie Marshall, 5-9, so., 8.4, 2.0; G McKenna Warnock, 6-1, so., 12.3, 8.0; G Kate Martin, 6-0, so., 7.3, 3.8; F Monika Czinano, 6-3, jr., 18.8, 5.8.

Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Iowa City, Iowa, 1400

Scouting: This is Nebraska’s second chance to try and slow down one of the best offenses and players in the nation. Iowa beat Nebraska 88-81 on Feb. 11. Iowa ranks No. 2 in the nation in scoring (87.6 points per game) and No. 1 in field-goal percentage (51.8%). The star is Caitlin Clark, the freshman point guard from West Des Moines, Iowa, who is second nationally in scoring (27.1 ppg). Clark recently scored at least 30 points in five straight games, including a career-high 39 against Nebraska. Clark leads the Big Ten in scoring, assists (7.0 per game) and three-pointers (87). She's not afraid to shoot threes from really deep.

Trending: In the past three games combined, sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin has shot 7-for-12 on three-pointers. Scoggin has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the NCAA Division I junior college transfer of the year award. Scoggin played for Salt Lake City Community College last season. She’s started all 21 games for the Huskers.

Forecasting: This is a major challenge for Nebraska in its final regular-season game. Even if Clark isn’t scoring, she’s usually able to pass to an open teammate for a really high-percentage shot. In the Big Ten standings, Iowa is in seventh place and Nebraska is tied for eighth.

— Brent C. Wagner

Limited number of fans to be allowed at next week's Big Ten men's and women's tournaments
Feeling right at home: Before they live out Husker dream, Markowski and Weidner seek 'perfect' finish at PBA
Watch now: The latest twist in a pandemic season? A Senior Day with no game
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News