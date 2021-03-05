Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa women

Brent C. Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Iowa on Saturday.
Nebraska (11-10, 9-9 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.1, 6.9; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.8, 2.3; G Ruby Porter, 5-10, fr., 4.7, 2.2 F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.9, 8.2; C Kate Cain; 6-5, sr., 10.2, 6.3.
Iowa (14-8, 10-8)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Caitlin Clark, 6-0, fr., 27.1, 6.0; G Gabbie Marshall, 5-9, so., 8.4, 2.0; G McKenna Warnock, 6-1, so., 12.3, 8.0; G Kate Martin, 6-0, so., 7.3, 3.8; F Monika Czinano, 6-3, jr., 18.8, 5.8.
Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Iowa City, Iowa, 1400
Scouting: This is Nebraska’s second chance to try and slow down one of the best offenses and players in the nation. Iowa beat Nebraska 88-81 on Feb. 11. Iowa ranks No. 2 in the nation in scoring (87.6 points per game) and No. 1 in field-goal percentage (51.8%). The star is Caitlin Clark, the freshman point guard from West Des Moines, Iowa, who is second nationally in scoring (27.1 ppg). Clark recently scored at least 30 points in five straight games, including a career-high 39 against Nebraska. Clark leads the Big Ten in scoring, assists (7.0 per game) and three-pointers (87). She's not afraid to shoot threes from really deep.
Trending: In the past three games combined, sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin has shot 7-for-12 on three-pointers. Scoggin has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the NCAA Division I junior college transfer of the year award. Scoggin played for Salt Lake City Community College last season. She’s started all 21 games for the Huskers.
Forecasting: This is a major challenge for Nebraska in its final regular-season game. Even if Clark isn’t scoring, she’s usually able to pass to an open teammate for a really high-percentage shot. In the Big Ten standings, Iowa is in seventh place and Nebraska is tied for eighth.
— Brent C. Wagner