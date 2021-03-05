Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa women

Scouting: This is Nebraska’s second chance to try and slow down one of the best offenses and players in the nation. Iowa beat Nebraska 88-81 on Feb. 11. Iowa ranks No. 2 in the nation in scoring (87.6 points per game) and No. 1 in field-goal percentage (51.8%). The star is Caitlin Clark, the freshman point guard from West Des Moines, Iowa, who is second nationally in scoring (27.1 ppg). Clark recently scored at least 30 points in five straight games, including a career-high 39 against Nebraska. Clark leads the Big Ten in scoring, assists (7.0 per game) and three-pointers (87). She's not afraid to shoot threes from really deep.