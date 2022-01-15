Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa women

Scouting: Nebraska plays Iowa for the second time in eight days. Iowa led almost the entire game in a 95-86 win in Lincoln last week. Nebraska fans already know that Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is one of the best players in the nation. In three career games against the Huskers, she’s averaging 35.0 points per game. The problem is that Iowa can beat you with other players, too. During Iowa’s 79-66 win against Purdue on Thursday, Monika Czinano led Iowa inside with 27 points and eight rebounds, while going 12-for-14 from the floor.