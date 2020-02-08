You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana
Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 2.2

Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne prepares for a free throw during overtime against Ohio State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Indiana

Indiana (18-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
F Jaelynn Penn 5-10 Junior 10.8 4.2
G Ali Patberg 5-11 Junior 13.8 4.8
G Grace Berger 6-0 Sophomore 13.5 4.4
F Brenna Wise 6-0 Senior 8.5 5.8
F Aleksa Gulbe 6-3 Sophomore 8.7 5.7

Nebraska (15-8, 5-7)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 9.6 3.3
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 10.8 3.8
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.8 4.0
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 7.5 4.8
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 9.3 7.6

Time, location, radio: 2 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: The 18th-ranked Hoosiers are having one of their best seasons in school history. Indiana has been ranked for 14 straight weeks, which is the longest stretch in program history. Indiana is the only team to beat No. 1 South Carolina this season.

Trending: The Huskers are trending down with a season-worst, three-game losing streak. After shooting 40% or better in 18 of its first 19 games this season, the Huskers have struggled with their shooting over the last four games, hitting less than 34% in three of the last four games. Nebraska shot a season-low 32.8% during a loss at Iowa on Thursday, resulting in a season-low 60 points.

Forecasting: This will be another major challenge for the Huskers against one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten. But it's also a great opportunity for Nebraska to beat a ranked team at home, where the Huskers are 11-3 this season.

— Brent C. Wagner

