Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Indiana
Indiana (18-6, 8-4 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|F Jaelynn Penn
|5-10
|Junior
|10.8
|4.2
|G Ali Patberg
|5-11
|Junior
|13.8
|4.8
|G Grace Berger
|6-0
|Sophomore
|13.5
|4.4
|F Brenna Wise
|6-0
|Senior
|8.5
|5.8
|F Aleksa Gulbe
|6-3
|Sophomore
|8.7
|5.7
Nebraska (15-8, 5-7)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|9.6
|3.3
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|10.8
|3.8
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|8.8
|4.0
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|7.5
|4.8
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|9.3
|7.6
Time, location, radio: 2 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: The 18th-ranked Hoosiers are having one of their best seasons in school history. Indiana has been ranked for 14 straight weeks, which is the longest stretch in program history. Indiana is the only team to beat No. 1 South Carolina this season.
Trending: The Huskers are trending down with a season-worst, three-game losing streak. After shooting 40% or better in 18 of its first 19 games this season, the Huskers have struggled with their shooting over the last four games, hitting less than 34% in three of the last four games. Nebraska shot a season-low 32.8% during a loss at Iowa on Thursday, resulting in a season-low 60 points.
Forecasting: This will be another major challenge for the Huskers against one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten. But it's also a great opportunity for Nebraska to beat a ranked team at home, where the Huskers are 11-3 this season.
— Brent C. Wagner