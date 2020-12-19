 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

Nebraska vs. Creighton, 12.14

Nebraska's Kate Cain (left) fights for a loose ball against Creighton's Mallory Brake during the first half Monday at Sokol Arena in Omaha.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Indiana.

Nebraska (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr.., 17.8, 9.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 6.8, 1.8; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 4.0, 7.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 13.3, 7.0; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 10.3, 6.0.

Indiana (2-2, 0-0)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Ali Patberg, 5-11, sr., 13.5, 2.0; G Jaelynn Penn, 5-10, sr., 9.8, 6.8; G Grace Berger, 6-0, jr., 15.0, 7.3; F Aleksa Gulbe, 6-3, jr., 8.5, 7.8; F Mackenzie Holmes, 6-3, so., 15.3, 6.5.

Time, location, TV, radio: 3 p.m., Bloomington, Indiana; BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Indiana opened the season with a pair of 40-plus point wins against Eastern Kentucky and Samford, before suffering a 72-68 loss to then-No. 11 Kentucky and a 66-58 loss against Tennessee on Thursday. This is the Big Ten opener for the Hoosiers.

Trending: Nebraska senior center Kate Cain is Nebraska’s career blocks leader (292) and is poised to become just the sixth player in Big Ten history with 300 career blocked shots. She has 12 blocks this season.

Forecasting: This will be a big challenge for the Huskers. Indiana is ranked No. 15 and the favorite to win the Big Ten Conference this season. And like Creighton, which beat the Huskers on Monday, Indiana has good guard play. Indiana guards Ali Patberg and Grace Berger each made the 10-player all-Big Ten first-team last season.

— Brent C. Wagner

Helms quickly finds new basketball program after leaving Huskers
Creighton women rely on three-point shooting for fifth straight win over Nebraska
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

