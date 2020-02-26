Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Indiana
Nebraska (17-11, 7-10 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|8.9
|3.2
|G Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|10.4
|4.0
|G Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|8.4
|4.1
|F Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|7.3
|4.5
|C Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|9.6
|7.7
Indiana (21-7, 11-5 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Jaelynn Penn
|5-10
|Junior
|10.9
|4.5
|G Ali Patberg
|5-11
|Junior
|14.6
|4.6
|G Grace Berger
|6-0
|Sophomore
|13.2
|5.2
|F Aleksa Gulbe
|6-3
|Sophomore
|8.8
|5.7
|F Brenna Wise
|6-0
|Senior
|8.3
|5.8
Time, location, TV, radio: 5 p.m., Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: This is the final regular-season game for Nebraska, and then the Huskers will get some time off before the Big Ten Tournament next week in Indianapolis. Indiana is one the teams Nebraska has to play twice during the Big Ten regular season. Indiana beat Nebraska 57-53 on Feb. 9 in one of the more disappointing games of the season for the Huskers. Nebraska trailed 36-11 to the Hoosiers before rallying to tie the game at 53 in the closing minute. But Indiana was still able to get the win despite making just one field goal in the final 14 minutes of the game.
Trending: Nebraska sophomore guard Leigha Brown leads all Big Ten reserves in scoring at 13.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league overall. No other non-starter in the Big Ten ranks among the league's top 30 in scoring.
Forecasting: A win against No. 22-ranked Indiana would be the highest-ranked team Nebraska has beaten this season. Nebraska has a 1-4 record against ranked teams.
— Brent C. Wagner