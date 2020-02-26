Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

Scouting: This is the final regular-season game for Nebraska, and then the Huskers will get some time off before the Big Ten Tournament next week in Indianapolis. Indiana is one the teams Nebraska has to play twice during the Big Ten regular season. Indiana beat Nebraska 57-53 on Feb. 9 in one of the more disappointing games of the season for the Huskers. Nebraska trailed 36-11 to the Hoosiers before rallying to tie the game at 53 in the closing minute. But Indiana was still able to get the win despite making just one field goal in the final 14 minutes of the game.