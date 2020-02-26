You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana
View Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 2.22

Nebraska's Leigha Brown (32) grabs a rebound against Illinois during the first half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Indiana

Nebraska (17-11, 7-10 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 8.9 3.2
G Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 10.4 4.0
G Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.4 4.1
F Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 7.3 4.5
C Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 9.6 7.7

Indiana (21-7, 11-5 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Jaelynn Penn 5-10 Junior 10.9 4.5
G Ali Patberg 5-11 Junior 14.6 4.6
G Grace Berger 6-0 Sophomore 13.2 5.2
F Aleksa Gulbe 6-3 Sophomore 8.8 5.7
F Brenna Wise 6-0 Senior 8.3 5.8

Time, location, TV, radio: 5 p.m., Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: This is the final regular-season game for Nebraska, and then the Huskers will get some time off before the Big Ten Tournament next week in Indianapolis. Indiana is one the teams Nebraska has to play twice during the Big Ten regular season. Indiana beat Nebraska 57-53 on Feb. 9 in one of the more disappointing games of the season for the Huskers. Nebraska trailed 36-11 to the Hoosiers before rallying to tie the game at 53 in the closing minute. But Indiana was still able to get the win despite making just one field goal in the final 14 minutes of the game.

Trending: Nebraska sophomore guard Leigha Brown leads all Big Ten reserves in scoring at 13.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league overall. No other non-starter in the Big Ten ranks among the league's top 30 in scoring.

Forecasting: A win against No. 22-ranked Indiana would be the highest-ranked team Nebraska has beaten this season. Nebraska has a 1-4 record against ranked teams.

— Brent C. Wagner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News