Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana women

Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 2.1

Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (left) steals the ball from Rutgers' Lasha Petree during the first half Feb. 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against No. 7 Indiana on Monday.

INDIANA (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Nicole Cardano-Hillary, 5-6, sr., 11.6, 5.1; G Ali Patberg, 5-11, sr., 12.2, 3.2; G Grace Berger, 6-0, sr., 15.8, 6.3; F Aleksa Gulbe, 6-3, sr., 12.5, 6.3; F Kiandra Browne, 6-2, so., 3.3, 3.8.

NEBRASKA (18-6, 7-6)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.3, 7.3; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.2, 4.2; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.5, 1.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.3, 4.8; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.6, 7.4.

Time, location, TV, radio: 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Indiana had its best season ever last year (21-6 record, NCAA Elite Eight), and has kept it going this season. And after Michigan lost its last two games (against Michigan State and Northwestern), Indiana comes to Lincoln as the leader in the Big Ten standings with a 10-1 record.

Trending: Seventh-ranked Indiana may be the last ranked team Nebraska faces during the regular season. After that Nebraska plays Penn State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Northwestern.

Forecasting: Indiana beat Nebraska 72-65 last month, led by senior guard Grace Berger with 22 points. Nebraska got what had been a 17-point second-half deficit down to three points in the final minute before the Hoosiers sealed the win with free throws. If Nebraska cuts down on its turnovers this should be a close game.

— Brent C. Wagner

