Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana women

Scouting: No. 6 Indiana is the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the Associated Press poll. Last season Indiana reached the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time, and the Hoosiers returned five starters from that squad. Indiana is on a seven-game winning streak that includes an impressive 70-63 win against the Big Ten’s top program, Maryland. The Hoosiers’ two losses are each against top-five teams (Stanford and North Carolina State). All-Big Ten forward Mackenzie Holmes leads Indiana in scoring (17.9 points per game) while making 62% of her field goals.