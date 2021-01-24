Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

Scouting: This is the first time this season Nebraska is playing a team a second time. Nebraska beat Illinois 78-72 on Dec. 10. Illinois led 67-63 with about 3 minutes left in the game. Then Nebraska won the game with a 13-0 run over 2½ minutes. Sam Haiby scored a career-high 33 points in that game, with most of her work coming on drives to the basket (she made all seven layups). But this time Nebraska probably won’t have Isabelle Bourne, who scored 21 points and had eight rebounds in the first game against the Illini. The game against Nebraska was the start of what is now a six-game losing streak for Illinois (four against ranked teams).