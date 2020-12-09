Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Illinois
Illinois (2-1)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G J-Naya Ephraim, 5-9, jr., 8.3, 3.0; G Jeanae Terry, 5-11, so., 14.0, 9.3; G Jada Peebles, 5-10, so., 10.3, 1.7; F Kennedi Myles; 6-2, so., 10.3, 10.3; C Eva Rubin, 6-5, jr., 7.5, 5.5.
Nebraska (2-0)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr.., 10.0, 9.5; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.0, 2.5; G Trinity Brady, 5-11, so., 8.5, 5.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 11.5, 6.0; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 11.0, 8.0.
Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: After just two nonconference games during this unique COVID-19 season, Nebraska will play its first Big Ten opponent Thursday. Illinois has a 2-1 record, but has been near the bottom of the Big Ten standings each of the past five seasons.
Trending: While Nebraska started the season about one week later than most teams due to COVID-19 issues with the program, it’s not too far behind most of the Big Ten teams. Michigan has played five games, but most teams in the league have played three or four times. And Northwestern still hasn’t played a game. The Wildcats are scheduled to play their first contest Thursday.
Forecasting: Nebraska has four consecutive wins against Illinois, and should have a good chance to make it five. Illinois beat Omaha 53-50 on Sunday and hasn’t scored more than 68 points in a game this season.
— Brent C. Wagner
