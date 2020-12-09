 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

Idaho State vs. Nebraska, 12.6

Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne grabs the rebound over Idaho State players at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Illinois

Illinois (2-1)

Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G J-Naya Ephraim, 5-9, jr., 8.3, 3.0; G Jeanae Terry, 5-11, so., 14.0, 9.3; G Jada Peebles, 5-10, so., 10.3, 1.7; F Kennedi Myles; 6-2, so., 10.3, 10.3; C Eva Rubin, 6-5, jr., 7.5, 5.5.

Nebraska (2-0)

Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr.., 10.0, 9.5; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.0, 2.5; G Trinity Brady, 5-11, so., 8.5, 5.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 11.5, 6.0; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 11.0, 8.0.

Time, location, TV, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: After just two nonconference games during this unique COVID-19 season, Nebraska will play its first Big Ten opponent Thursday. Illinois has a 2-1 record, but has been near the bottom of the Big Ten standings each of the past five seasons.

Trending: While Nebraska started the season about one week later than most teams due to COVID-19 issues with the program, it’s not too far behind most of the Big Ten teams. Michigan has played five games, but most teams in the league have played three or four times. And Northwestern still hasn’t played a game. The Wildcats are scheduled to play their first contest Thursday.

Forecasting: Nebraska has four consecutive wins against Illinois, and should have a good chance to make it five. Illinois beat Omaha 53-50 on Sunday and hasn’t scored more than 68 points in a game this season.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Watch: Williams reacts to skid-breaking win against Penn State

