Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

Nebraska vs. Indiana, 2.9

Nebraska’s Nicea Eliely (5) cheers after Hannah Whitish (not pictured) hits a three-pointer during a game against Indiana on Feb. 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Illinois.

Illinois (11-15, 2-13 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Brandi Beasley 5-7 Senior 8.2 2.2
G Jeanae Terry 5-11 Freshman 6.2 3.6
G Petra Holesinka 5-9 Junior 13.8 2.9
F Kennedi Myles 6-2 Freshman 8.9 8.4
F Ali Andrews 6-2 Senior 8.6 3.7

Nebraska (16-11, 6-10 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 8.9 3.2
G Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 10.4 4.0
G Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.4 4.1
F Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 7.3 4.5
C Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 9.6 7.7

Time, location, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: This is the first time Nebraska and Illinois have played this season. Illinois is struggling again under second-year head coach Nancy Fahey and is in 13th place in the league standings. During league play Illinois has been outscored by an average of 18.8 points per game.

Trending: Elsewhere in the Big Ten Iowa just keeps winning at home. Iowa extended its home winning streak to 34 games over three seasons with its 97-71 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday. The Hawkeyes have the nation’s second-longest active home winning streak behind defending national champion Baylor (53).

Forecasting: If Nebraska can limit its turnovers and shoot it better than it did in a 65-52 loss against Ohio State on Wednesday Nebraska should be able to get a comfortable win. If not, they’ll probably be in yet another close game in the Big Ten.

— Brent C. Wagner 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

