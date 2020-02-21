Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Illinois.
Illinois (11-15, 2-13 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Brandi Beasley
|5-7
|Senior
|8.2
|2.2
|G Jeanae Terry
|5-11
|Freshman
|6.2
|3.6
|G Petra Holesinka
|5-9
|Junior
|13.8
|2.9
|F Kennedi Myles
|6-2
|Freshman
|8.9
|8.4
|F Ali Andrews
|6-2
|Senior
|8.6
|3.7
Nebraska (16-11, 6-10 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|8.9
|3.2
|G Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|10.4
|4.0
|G Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|8.4
|4.1
|F Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|7.3
|4.5
|C Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|9.6
|7.7
Time, location, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: This is the first time Nebraska and Illinois have played this season. Illinois is struggling again under second-year head coach Nancy Fahey and is in 13th place in the league standings. During league play Illinois has been outscored by an average of 18.8 points per game.
Trending: Elsewhere in the Big Ten Iowa just keeps winning at home. Iowa extended its home winning streak to 34 games over three seasons with its 97-71 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday. The Hawkeyes have the nation’s second-longest active home winning streak behind defending national champion Baylor (53).
Forecasting: If Nebraska can limit its turnovers and shoot it better than it did in a 65-52 loss against Ohio State on Wednesday Nebraska should be able to get a comfortable win. If not, they’ll probably be in yet another close game in the Big Ten.
— Brent C. Wagner
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.