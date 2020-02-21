Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Illinois.

Illinois (11-15, 2-13 Big Ten)

Nebraska (16-11, 6-10 Big Ten)

Time, location, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.

Scouting: This is the first time Nebraska and Illinois have played this season. Illinois is struggling again under second-year head coach Nancy Fahey and is in 13th place in the league standings. During league play Illinois has been outscored by an average of 18.8 points per game.

Trending: Elsewhere in the Big Ten Iowa just keeps winning at home. Iowa extended its home winning streak to 34 games over three seasons with its 97-71 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday. The Hawkeyes have the nation’s second-longest active home winning streak behind defending national champion Baylor (53).

Forecasting: If Nebraska can limit its turnovers and shoot it better than it did in a 65-52 loss against Ohio State on Wednesday Nebraska should be able to get a comfortable win. If not, they’ll probably be in yet another close game in the Big Ten.