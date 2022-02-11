Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Illinois on Saturday.

NEBRASKA (17-6, 6-6 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 11.9, 7.3; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.2, 4.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.7, 1.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.0, 4.7; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.8, 7.4.

ILLINOIS (6-13, 1-7)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sara Anastasieska, 5-11, sr., 5.8, 1.8; G Jada Peebles, 5-10, jr., 7.6, 1.6; G Jayla Oden, 5-9, fr., 7.1, 2.4; G Aaliyah Nye, 5-11, so., 11.1, 3.4; F Kendall Bostic, 6-2, so., 6.7, 11.7.

Time; location; radio: 2 p.m.; Champaign, Illinois; 107.3.

Scouting: Illinois is second-to-last in the Big Ten standings and hasn’t won in more than a month (five straight losses). Sophomore guard Aaliyah Nye leads Illinois as its only double-figure scorer, averaging 11.1 points per game. She has made 36% (46-126) of her three-point attempts to lead the Illini. Kendall Bostic, a 6-foot-2 forward, leads the Big Ten in rebounding (11.7 per game).

Trending: Husker guard Ashley Scoggin is expected to make her team-leading 50th consecutive start on Saturday. She’s started every game since joining the Huskers as a junior college transfer from Salt Lake City Community College. Scoggin ranks 24th nationally in three-point field goal percentage (43%).

Forecasting: Nebraska has done a good job of winning the games against teams below it in the Big Ten standings, and should be able to do so again on Saturday.

— Brent C. Wagner

