 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois women

  • 0
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 2.1

Rutgers' Osh Brown (left) and Nebraska's Ashley Scoggin (right) compete possession during the second half Feb. 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Illinois on Saturday.

NEBRASKA (17-6, 6-6 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 11.9, 7.3; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.2, 4.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.7, 1.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.0, 4.7; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.8, 7.4.

ILLINOIS (6-13, 1-7)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sara Anastasieska, 5-11, sr., 5.8, 1.8; G Jada Peebles, 5-10, jr., 7.6, 1.6; G Jayla Oden, 5-9, fr., 7.1, 2.4; G Aaliyah Nye, 5-11, so., 11.1, 3.4; F Kendall Bostic, 6-2, so., 6.7, 11.7.

Time; location; radio: 2 p.m.; Champaign, Illinois; 107.3.

Scouting: Illinois is second-to-last in the Big Ten standings and hasn’t won in more than a month (five straight losses). Sophomore guard Aaliyah Nye leads Illinois as its only double-figure scorer, averaging 11.1 points per game. She has made 36% (46-126) of her three-point attempts to lead the Illini. Kendall Bostic, a 6-foot-2 forward, leads the Big Ten in rebounding (11.7 per game).

People are also reading…

Trending: Husker guard Ashley Scoggin is expected to make her team-leading 50th consecutive start on Saturday. She’s started every game since joining the Huskers as a junior college transfer from Salt Lake City Community College. Scoggin ranks 24th nationally in three-point field goal percentage (43%).

Forecasting: Nebraska has done a good job of winning the games against teams below it in the Big Ten standings, and should be able to do so again on Saturday.

— Brent C. Wagner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News