Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Illinois on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.

ILLINOIS (7-19)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jada Peebles, 5-10, jr., 7.2, 1.5; G Adalia McKenzie, 5-10, fr., 9.1, 4.1; G Aaliyah Nye, 5-11, so., 12.3, 3.0; F Kendall Bostic, 6-2, so., 6.7, 11.6; F Erika Porter, 6-3, so., 4.1, 2.3.

NEBRASKA (22-7)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.4, 6.8; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.4, 4.4; G Allison Weidner, 5-10, fr., 7.2, 3.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 11.1, 4.7; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 13.0, 7.9.

Time, location, TV, radio: 7:30 p.m., Indianapolis, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Nebraska opens play in the Big Ten Tournament against Illinois. The Illini advanced by beating Wisconsin 75-66 on Wednesday. That ended an 11-game losing streak for Illinois, which went just 1-13 in league play. Illinois got hot on Wednesday, shooting 9-of-12 on three-pointers.

Trending: The Big Ten Tournament goes for five straight days this week, with all of the games on TV. You’ll be watching several of the best players in the nation. As of Tuesday, 21 NCAA Division I players were averaging 20 points per game, and five of those play in the Big Ten. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark leads the nation in scoring (27.5.), with Penn State’s Makenna Marisa seventh (22.5). Michigan’s Naz Hillmon is 12th (21.1), Iowa’s Monika Czinano is 14th (20.7) and Michigan State’s Nia Clouden is 15th (20.4).

Forecasting: Nebraska beat Illinois 82-63 on Feb. 12 and should win by a considerable margin again. During that game, Nebraska sprinted to a 14-2 lead in the first five minutes. Jaz Shelley scored 21 points with five three-pointers.

