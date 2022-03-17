Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Gonzaga women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's NCAA Tournament matchup against Gonzaga on Friday in Louisville.

GONZAGA (26-6)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Abby O’Connor, 6-0, sr., 6.5, 4.6; G Kayleigh Truong, 5-9, jr., 10.8, 2.4; G Cierra Walker, 5-8, sr., 9.0, 3.5; F Melody Kempton, 6-1, sr., 10.9, 6.3; F Anamaria Virjoghe, 6-5, sr., 3.5, 5.6.

NEBRASKA (24-8)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 13.1, 6.5; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 10.7, 4.5; G Allison Weidner, 5-10, fr., 7.4, 3.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 11.2, 4.5; F Alexis Markowski, 6-3, fr., 12.8, 8.0.

Time; location; TV; radio: 2:30 p.m.; Louisville, Kentucky; ESPN News; 107.3.

Scouting: Gonzaga is known for its balanced attack, with five players averaging between nine and 11 points. The Bulldogs are also really good on defense, allowing just 55.8 points per game, and are relentless rebounders. Two of the best players are twin sisters Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong, who each average 10.8 points. They play the same position, so they’re not always playing at the same time.

Gonzaga is the more experienced team with four senior starters. And while Gonzaga has appeared in each of the past five NCAA tourneys, that stretch has produced just one tournament win (in 2019).

Trending: Nebraska’s 24 wins are the most of any Big Ten team — more than Ohio State (23), Iowa (23), Indiana (22), Michigan (22) and Maryland (21).

Forecasting: This feels like a close game, unless Jaz Shelley goes off again from beyond the arc. Gonzaga has won five straight games, each by double-digits, heading into the tournament. Nebraska’s schedule in the Big Ten, which included three wins against top-10 teams, should be an advantage.

The ESPN Basketball Power Index gives Gonzaga a 65% chance of winning. We’ll soon know if the BPI values enough Shelley’s great passing, Sam Haiby’s ability to drive to the basket and finish, and the determination of Alexis Markowski to get the ball and score (or get fouled) inside.

— Brent C. Wagner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.