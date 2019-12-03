Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Duke
View Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Duke

{{featured_button_text}}
NU vs. Creighton women's basketball, 11.24

Nebraska’s Leigha Brown (32) makes a shot as Creighton's Payton Brotzki (33) tries to block it Sunday during a women's hoops game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Duke (6-2)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Haley Gorecki 6-0 Senior 18.3 6.5
G) Miela Goodchild 5-10 Sophomore 11.3 3.9
F) Leaonna Odom 6-2 Senior 14.5 5.8
F) Onome Akinbode-James 6-3 Sophomore 6.3 5.1
F) Jade Williams 6-5 Junior 7.4 4.4

Nebraska (7-1)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 7.3 4.1
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 10.4 2.4
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 8.6 5.6
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 9.0 6.5
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 8.9 5.9

Time, location, TV, radio: 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Duke comes to Lincoln on a four-game winning streak. All six of Duke's wins this season have been by double digits, including weekend wins against Davidson (82-52) and Penn (66-50). The Blue Devils are led by Haley Gorecki, who owns three 20-plus scoring efforts this season including a season-high 30 in a win against Idaho State. The Parade High School All-American was the Illinois player of the year in 2015. 

Trending: This is the annual game that’s part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Nebraska has lost its previous three games in the series, against Louisville, Clemson and Virginia Tech.

Forecasting: This would be a good win for Nebraska, because Duke is ranked No. 37 in the unofficial RPI.

— Brent C. Wagner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News