Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Duke

Scouting: Duke comes to Lincoln on a four-game winning streak. All six of Duke's wins this season have been by double digits, including weekend wins against Davidson (82-52) and Penn (66-50). The Blue Devils are led by Haley Gorecki, who owns three 20-plus scoring efforts this season including a season-high 30 in a win against Idaho State. The Parade High School All-American was the Illinois player of the year in 2015.