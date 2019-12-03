Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Duke

Duke (6-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G) Haley Gorecki
|6-0
|Senior
|18.3
|6.5
|G) Miela Goodchild
|5-10
|Sophomore
|11.3
|3.9
|F) Leaonna Odom
|6-2
|Senior
|14.5
|5.8
|F) Onome Akinbode-James
|6-3
|Sophomore
|6.3
|5.1
|F) Jade Williams
|6-5
|Junior
|7.4
|4.4
Nebraska (7-1)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|7.3
|4.1
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|10.4
|2.4
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|8.6
|5.6
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|9.0
|6.5
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|8.9
|5.9
You have free articles remaining.
Time, location, TV, radio: 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: Duke comes to Lincoln on a four-game winning streak. All six of Duke's wins this season have been by double digits, including weekend wins against Davidson (82-52) and Penn (66-50). The Blue Devils are led by Haley Gorecki, who owns three 20-plus scoring efforts this season including a season-high 30 in a win against Idaho State. The Parade High School All-American was the Illinois player of the year in 2015.
Trending: This is the annual game that’s part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Nebraska has lost its previous three games in the series, against Louisville, Clemson and Virginia Tech.
Forecasting: This would be a good win for Nebraska, because Duke is ranked No. 37 in the unofficial RPI.
— Brent C. Wagner