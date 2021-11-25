 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Drexel women
0 Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Drexel women

  • Updated
  • 0
North Carolina Central vs. Nebraska, 11.20

Nebraska’s Ashley Scoggin (0) hits a three-pointer against North Carolina Central in the second half on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Scoggin leads the Huskers in scoring at 11 points per game.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska head women's basketball coach Amy Williams speaks at the NU athletics press conference on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Drexel on Friday.

DREXEL (3-1)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Keishana Washington, 5-7, sr., 11.5, 1.8; G Hannah Nihill, 5-3, sr., 12.0, 2.5; F Tessa Brugler, 6-1, sr., 16.0, 9.8; F Kate Connolly, 6-1, sr., 6.5, 5.0; F Mariah Leonard, 5-10, sr., 11.0, 9.0.

NEBRASKA (5-0)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 11.2, 8.6; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.8, 3.8; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 11.0, 1.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.2, 5.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.4, 6.0.

Time, location, radio: 6 p.m., San Diego, 105.3.

Scouting: Last season Drexel had a 14-9 record that included a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title with a championship game win against Delaware. Drexel advanced to the NCAA Tournament, dropping a 67-53 decision to Georgia in the opening round. Drexel returns its top five players from last year's team, led by senior guard Hannah Nihill. She was the first team all-conference and the league’s defensive player of the year.

Trending: Nebraska’s three games scoring at least 100 points this season is already the most 100-point games in a season in program history.

Forecasting: Nebraska should win, but the game will be closer than most the Huskers have had this season.

— Brent C. Wagner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Making decisions after the Iowa game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News