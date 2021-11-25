Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Drexel women

Scouting: Last season Drexel had a 14-9 record that included a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title with a championship game win against Delaware. Drexel advanced to the NCAA Tournament, dropping a 67-53 decision to Georgia in the opening round. Drexel returns its top five players from last year's team, led by senior guard Hannah Nihill. She was the first team all-conference and the league’s defensive player of the year.