Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Drexel women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Drexel on Friday.
DREXEL (3-1)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Keishana Washington, 5-7, sr., 11.5, 1.8; G Hannah Nihill, 5-3, sr., 12.0, 2.5; F Tessa Brugler, 6-1, sr., 16.0, 9.8; F Kate Connolly, 6-1, sr., 6.5, 5.0; F Mariah Leonard, 5-10, sr., 11.0, 9.0.
NEBRASKA (5-0)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 11.2, 8.6; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.8, 3.8; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 11.0, 1.6; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.2, 5.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.4, 6.0.
Time, location, radio: 6 p.m., San Diego, 105.3.
Scouting: Last season Drexel had a 14-9 record that included a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title with a championship game win against Delaware. Drexel advanced to the NCAA Tournament, dropping a 67-53 decision to Georgia in the opening round. Drexel returns its top five players from last year's team, led by senior guard Hannah Nihill. She was the first team all-conference and the league’s defensive player of the year.
Trending: Nebraska’s three games scoring at least 100 points this season is already the most 100-point games in a season in program history.