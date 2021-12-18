 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Drake women
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Drake women

Indiana State vs. Nebraska, 12.11

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) gets fouled by Indiana State's Del’Janae Williams (51) in the second half on Dec. 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.

Clark Grell takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Drake on Sunday.

MINNESOTA (6-2, 0-0 MVC)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): F Maggie Bair, 6-3, jr., 13.0, 6.0; F Grace Berg, 6-0, jr., 11.0, 4.3; G Maddie Petersen, 5-8, sr., 6.1, 2.7; G Kate Dinnebier, 5-8, fr., 10.8, 3.6; G Megan Meyer, 5-8, jr., 11.6, 2.7.

NEBRASKA (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 15.2, 6.5; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.3, 4.1; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.9, 1.3; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.7, 4.6; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.1, 7.6.

Time, location, TV, radio: Noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Nebraska coach Amy Williams had a keen interest in the film from Drake's first contest. That's because the Bulldogs opened against Creighton, a mutual opponent. Drake won 82-79 and NU beat the Bluejays 67-62 a number of days later. The Bulldogs can make a lot of three-pointers, but they also turn the ball over (18.1 turnovers per contest).

Trending: Drake, which has won six straight games since back-to-back losses to South Dakota and Iowa State, has scored more than 75 points in each of its games but one. Drake actually has a 7-5 record against the Huskers in Lincoln, including an 84-70 win at PBA in 2016.

Forecasting: Drake's shooters are capable of keeping this one tight, and a hot-shooting day could put NU's unbeaten start in danger. But Nebraska is looking to ramp up its defense, Williams said Friday, and if it pressures a turnover-prone Bulldog outfit, NU will be looking at an 11-0 start.

— Clark Grell

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

