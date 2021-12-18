Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Drake women

Clark Grell takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Drake on Sunday.

MINNESOTA (6-2, 0-0 MVC)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): F Maggie Bair, 6-3, jr., 13.0, 6.0; F Grace Berg, 6-0, jr., 11.0, 4.3; G Maddie Petersen, 5-8, sr., 6.1, 2.7; G Kate Dinnebier, 5-8, fr., 10.8, 3.6; G Megan Meyer, 5-8, jr., 11.6, 2.7.

NEBRASKA (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 15.2, 6.5; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.3, 4.1; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.9, 1.3; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.7, 4.6; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.1, 7.6.

Time, location, TV, radio: Noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.

Scouting: Nebraska coach Amy Williams had a keen interest in the film from Drake's first contest. That's because the Bulldogs opened against Creighton, a mutual opponent. Drake won 82-79 and NU beat the Bluejays 67-62 a number of days later. The Bulldogs can make a lot of three-pointers, but they also turn the ball over (18.1 turnovers per contest).