Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Drake women

Clark Grell takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Drake on Sunday.
MINNESOTA (6-2, 0-0 MVC)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): F Maggie Bair, 6-3, jr., 13.0, 6.0; F Grace Berg, 6-0, jr., 11.0, 4.3; G Maddie Petersen, 5-8, sr., 6.1, 2.7; G Kate Dinnebier, 5-8, fr., 10.8, 3.6; G Megan Meyer, 5-8, jr., 11.6, 2.7.
NEBRASKA (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 15.2, 6.5; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.3, 4.1; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 8.9, 1.3; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 10.7, 4.6; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.1, 7.6.
Time, location, TV, radio: Noon, Pinnacle Bank Arena, BTN, 107.3.
Scouting: Nebraska coach Amy Williams had a keen interest in the film from Drake's first contest. That's because the Bulldogs opened against Creighton, a mutual opponent. Drake won 82-79 and NU beat the Bluejays 67-62 a number of days later. The Bulldogs can make a lot of three-pointers, but they also turn the ball over (18.1 turnovers per contest).
Trending: Drake, which has won six straight games since back-to-back losses to South Dakota and Iowa State, has scored more than 75 points in each of its games but one. Drake actually has a 7-5 record against the Huskers in Lincoln, including an 84-70 win at PBA in 2016.
Forecasting: Drake's shooters are capable of keeping this one tight, and a hot-shooting day could put NU's unbeaten start in danger. But Nebraska is looking to ramp up its defense, Williams said Friday, and if it pressures a turnover-prone Bulldog outfit, NU will be looking at an 11-0 start.
— Clark Grell