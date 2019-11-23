Creighton (3-1)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Temi Carda
|5-7
|Junior
|12.0
|6.8
|G) Olivia Elger
|5-7
|Senior
|6.8
|2.5
|G) Tatum Rembao
|5-9
|Junior
|8.0
|3.5
|F) Jaylyn Agnew
|5-11
|Senior
|16.3
|6.0
|F) Gracey Griglione
|6-1
|Sophomore
|1.8
|1.8
Nebraska (5-0)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Hannah Whitish
|5-9
|Senior
|8.0
|5.0
|G) Sam Haiby
|5-9
|Sophomore
|12.4
|1.8
|G) Nicea Eliely
|6-1
|Senior
|9.0
|6.8
|F) Ashtyn Veerbeek
|6-2
|Sophomore
|10.8
|6.2
|C) Kate Cain
|6-5
|Junior
|7.0
|5.6
Scouting: Creighton senior forward Jaylyn Agnew leads the Jays with 16.3 points per game while ranking second on the team with 6.0 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 forward from Andover, Kansas, has made a team-best 10 three-pointers and is a perfect 9-for-9 on free throws. She did not play in last season's game against Nebraska because of an injury.
Trending: Nebraska ranks in the top 50 in the country in two categories — No. 8 in blocked shots per game with 6.8 per game and 23rd in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to about 31% shooting.
Forecasting: This game should be a challenge for the Huskers, but if they can get the win, it would be the best victory of the season. None of the other teams Nebraska has beaten have a winning record.
— Brent C. Wagner