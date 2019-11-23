{{featured_button_text}}
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Nebraska, 11.17

Nebraska’s Ashtyn Veerbeek's (13) shot is blocked by Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's Alek Akuen on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Creighton (3-1)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Temi Carda 5-7 Junior 12.0 6.8
G) Olivia Elger 5-7 Senior 6.8 2.5
G) Tatum Rembao 5-9 Junior 8.0 3.5
F) Jaylyn Agnew 5-11 Senior 16.3 6.0
F) Gracey Griglione 6-1 Sophomore 1.8 1.8

Nebraska (5-0)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Hannah Whitish 5-9 Senior 8.0 5.0
G) Sam Haiby 5-9 Sophomore 12.4 1.8
G) Nicea Eliely 6-1 Senior 9.0 6.8
F) Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-2 Sophomore 10.8 6.2
C) Kate Cain 6-5 Junior 7.0 5.6
Scouting: Creighton senior forward Jaylyn Agnew leads the Jays with 16.3 points per game while ranking second on the team with 6.0 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 forward from Andover, Kansas, has made a team-best 10 three-pointers and is a perfect 9-for-9 on free throws. She did not play in last season's game against Nebraska because of an injury.

Trending: Nebraska ranks in the top 50 in the country in two categories — No. 8 in blocked shots per game with 6.8 per game and 23rd in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to about 31% shooting.

Forecasting: This game should be a challenge for the Huskers, but if they can get the win, it would be the best victory of the season. None of the other teams Nebraska has beaten have a winning record.

— Brent C. Wagner

