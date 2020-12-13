Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Creighton

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Creighton
Nebraska (3-0)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 17.7, 9.3; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 7.0, 2.3; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 14.7, 6.7; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 4.5, 4.0; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 8.7, 6.3.
Creighton (1-3)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Carly Bachelor, 6-0, so., 2.0, 5.8; G Temi Carda, 5-9, sr., 14.0, 5.3; G Tatum Rembao, 5-9, sr., 10.0, 1.0; G Rachael Saunders, 5-9, jr., 9.0, 2.8; F Mykel Parham, 6-2, so., 1.3, 3.0.
Time, location, TV, radio: 5 p.m., Sokol Arena, NET, 107.3.
Scouting: Creighton began the season with three straight losses against a strong nonconference schedule (Drake, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State) before winning its first game with a dominating 88-41 victory against Butler. That was the Jays’ largest margin of victory in 26 years. The Jays made 15 three-pointers against Butler.
Trending: Husker junior guard Sam Haiby is Nebraska’s season leader in scoring (17.7 per game), rebounding (9.3) and assists (4.7). Her 33 points in Nebraska's win against Illinois last week marked Nebraska’s first 30-point game in more than four years (Jessica Shepard, 35 at Michigan).
Forecasting: If Nebraska can use what should be a strength inside with Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne, and keep the Jays from going off again from beyond the arc, it has a good chance to end its four-game losing streak in the series. Last year Creighton made 14 threes in a five-point win against Nebraska.
— Brent C. Wagner
