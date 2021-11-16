Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Creighton women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Creighton on Wednesday.
CREIGHTON (1-1)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Tatum Rembao, 5-9, sr., 10.0, 5.0; G Lauren Jensen, 5-10, so., 12.0, 3.0; G Payton Brotzki, 5-11, sr., 5.5, 2.5; G Carly Bachelor, 6-0, jr., 9.0, 4.5; F Emma Ronsiek, 6-1, so., 12.0, 4.0.
NEBRASKA (3-0)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 12.7, 8.0; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 8.0, 3.3; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.0, 1.3; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 17.7, 5.0; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.0, 6.7.
Time, location, radio: 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: From 2005 to 2015, the series was almost all Nebraska, with the Huskers winning 10 of 11 games against the Jays. But now Creighton has beaten Nebraska for five straight years. Three-point shooting has been a big part of Creighton’s success. During Creighton's five-game winning streak in the series, the Jays are 58-of-156 (37%) from three-point range, while Nebraska is just 16-of-76 (21%). CU is averaging 11.6 made threes per game during the streak, while NU is averaging 3.2.
Trending: The first week of the season is when most Big Ten teams play at least one “buy” game when schools pay a lower-tier team to come play at its place without having to schedule a return game. The Big Ten teams went 31-2 during the first week of the season. The only league teams who took a loss were Minnesota (against Jacksonville) and Wisconsin (against NJIT). Nine of the 14 Big Ten teams only played home games last week.
Forecasting: Last season, Creighton beat Nebraska 78-62, but Nebraska was down to seven players in the second half of that game due to injuries. This season, Nebraska has a lot more depth, which should help, especially on defense. Amy Williams has a good chance to get her first win against Creighton as Nebraska’s coach.
— Brent C. Wagner