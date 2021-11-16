Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Creighton women

Trending: The first week of the season is when most Big Ten teams play at least one “buy” game when schools pay a lower-tier team to come play at its place without having to schedule a return game. The Big Ten teams went 31-2 during the first week of the season. The only league teams who took a loss were Minnesota (against Jacksonville) and Wisconsin (against NJIT). Nine of the 14 Big Ten teams only played home games last week.