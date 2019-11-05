Alabama A&M (0-0)
Player; Ht.; Yr.; ’18-’19 PPG; RPG
G Jameica Cobb; 5-8; Sr.; 5.1; 3.9
G Nigeria Jones; 5-7; Jr.; 11.7; 3.6
G DeShawna Harper; 5-4; Jr.; 7.5; 2.2
F Lazurea Saunders; 6-0; Fr.; 7.5; 6.0
C Elexis Evans; 6-4; So.; 6.6; 5.5
Nebraska (0-0)
Player; Ht.; Yr.; PPG; RPG
G Hannah Whitish; 5-9; Sr.; 10.1; 2.9
G Sam Haiby; 5-9; So.; 10.0; 3.0
G Nicea Eliely; 6-1; Sr.; 7.9; 3.8
F Ashtyn Veerbeek; 6-2; So.; 6.9; 5.5
F Grace Mitchell; 6-2; Sr.; 1.0; 1.0
Time: Noon. TV: None.
Scouting: This is a homecoming for Alabama A&M junior guard Nigeria Jones, an all-state player from Lincoln Northeast who graduated from high school in 2017. She led the team last season in points, assists and steals.
Trending: Alabama A&M is trending up with former Husker Margaret Richards as its head coach, winning two, 11 and 13 games in her first three seasons at the school. As a player at Nebraska from 2001 to ’04, she finished her career with 915 points, 518 rebounds and 216 assists while playing in 117 games with 69 starts.
Forecasting: Nebraska brings back its top seven scorers from last season, and has invited 2,000 schoolchildren to an afternoon game at its home arena. The Huskers better win the season opener against a team projected to finish in seventh place in its conference.
— Brent C. Wagner