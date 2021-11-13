Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Alabama A&M women

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Alabama A&M on Sunday.

ALABAMA A&M (0-2)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Deshawna Harper; 5-4; sr.; 7.5; 2.5; G Nigeria Jones; 5-7; sr.; 9.0; 3.0; G Jill Harris; 5-7; fr.; 3.0; 2.0; F Darianua Lewis; 6-1; sr.; 6.5; 8.0; F Jade Clowers; 6-2; so.; 7.0; 5.0.

NEBRASKA (2-0)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 15.0, 6.0; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 8.0, 4.5; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.5, 2.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 15.0, 4.5; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.5, 6.5

Time, location, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3

Scouting: Two of the starters for Alabama A&M are from Nebraska — senior guard Nigeria Jones (Lincoln Northeast) and senior forward Dariauna Lewis (Omaha North).

Jones, who has played in 108 games with 100 starts as a Bulldog, has scored 1,036 career points. She leads the team in assists and steals and is second in scoring (9.0 per game).