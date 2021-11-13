 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Alabama A&M women
Prairie View A&M vs. Nebraska, 11.11

Nebraska's Sam Haiby is defended by Prairie View A&M's Jessica Soders on the way to the basket Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Brent Wagner takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Alabama A&M on Sunday.

ALABAMA A&M (0-2)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Deshawna Harper; 5-4; sr.; 7.5; 2.5; G Nigeria Jones; 5-7; sr.; 9.0; 3.0; G Jill Harris; 5-7; fr.; 3.0; 2.0; F Darianua Lewis; 6-1; sr.; 6.5; 8.0; F Jade Clowers; 6-2; so.; 7.0; 5.0.

NEBRASKA (2-0)

Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 15.0, 6.0; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 8.0, 4.5; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.5, 2.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 15.0, 4.5; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.5, 6.5

Time, location, radio: 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3

Scouting: Two of the starters for Alabama A&M are from Nebraska — senior guard Nigeria Jones (Lincoln Northeast) and senior forward Dariauna Lewis (Omaha North).

Jones, who has played in 108 games with 100 starts as a Bulldog, has scored 1,036 career points. She leads the team in assists and steals and is second in scoring (9.0 per game).

“I know that there are a couple of Nebraska kids — and we’re talking super-seniors — that are very experienced players that are going to be really motivated to come back to their home state and try to stick it to the Huskers,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “We’re going to have to be sharp.”

Forecasting: Alabama A&M faced a tough first week of the season with three games on the road in six days. It lost to Dayton (73-52) and Cincinnati (73-60) earlier in the week. Nebraska beat Alabama A&M by 22 points two years ago, and this should be a similar result.

— Brent C. Wagner

