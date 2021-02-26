Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Michigan State-Nebraska women

Scouting: Junior guard Nia Clouden leads Michigan State as one of the Big Ten’s top scorers. She's scored in double figures in each of the first 17 games. She scored a career-high 34 points against Michigan earlier this month. In the first game against Nebraska this season, Clouden had 14 points.

Senior day: This is the final home game of the season, so Nebraska will honor seniors Kate Cain and Taylor Kissinger. Kissinger has been a student assistant this season after retiring from playing last summer due to injuries. Kissinger's career 40% (122-302) three-point percentage is the best mark in program history. The Senior Day ceremony will follow the game on the court. Family members will not be on the court due to Big Ten rules during the pandemic. Cain could still return and play next season if she chooses because players will not lose eligibility for this season.