Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Indiana State-Nebraska women

Nate Head takes a closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Indiana on Saturday.
INDIANA STATE (3-5, 0-0 Missouri Valley)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Marie Hunter, 5-7, sr., 9.1, 3.1; G Natalia Lalic, 5-11, sr., 6.1, 2.3; G Tonysha Curry, 5-10, sr., 3.6, 3.5; G Del'Janae Williams, 5-8, jr., 13.8, 3.9; F Mya Glanton, 6-0, so., 8.0, 5.9.
NEBRASKA (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Probable starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, so., 15.0, 6.9; G Sam Haiby, 5-9, jr., 9.0, 4.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 9.3, 1.3; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, so., 11.0, 4.6; F Bella Cravens, 6-3, jr., 8.8, 8.0.
Time, location, radio: 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: Nebraska coach Amy Williams says Indiana State is "really athletic," adding that the Huskers expect the Sycamores to experiment with defensive schemes. Del'Janae Williams, averaging nearly 14 points per game this season, is Indiana State's go-to scoring option. The Detroit native can knock down a three-pointer, but her true bread-and-butter is slashing to the rim. It will be interesting to see how the Husker guards fare against Williams on the perimeter.
Trending: The Huskers lead the nation in defensive rebounds per game with an average of 34 per contest, and they'll have a chance to bolster that total. Rebounding effectively is one way to keep a sizable underdog like Indiana State at bay in a Saturday matinee.
Forecasting: Nebraska has a sterling opportunity to start a season 10-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Look for the Huskers to handle business, and for Williams to retain "bragging rights" against Indiana State associate head coach Deidra Johnson, who Williams recruited as Oklahoma State's recruiting coordinator in 2002.
— Nate Head