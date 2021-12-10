Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Indiana State-Nebraska women

Scouting: Nebraska coach Amy Williams says Indiana State is "really athletic," adding that the Huskers expect the Sycamores to experiment with defensive schemes. Del'Janae Williams, averaging nearly 14 points per game this season, is Indiana State's go-to scoring option. The Detroit native can knock down a three-pointer, but her true bread-and-butter is slashing to the rim. It will be interesting to see how the Husker guards fare against Williams on the perimeter.