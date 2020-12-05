Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Idaho State-Nebraska

Forecasting: This should be a more challenging game for the Huskers. Idaho State returns its top nine scorers from a year ago and each of the starters are in at least their third year at Idaho State. That starting five also represents five different countries (Australia, Croatia, France, Spain and the U.S.). Idaho State had an 18-13 record last season. Like the first game, Nebraska should have an advantage inside the paint with Kate Cain, Isabelle Bourne and Annika Stewart.