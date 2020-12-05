Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Idaho State-Nebraska

A closer look at the Nebraska women's basketball team's matchup against Idaho State
Idaho State (1-0)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dora Goles, 5-7, sr., 24.0, 4.0; G Callie Bourne, 5-9, jr., 4.0, 8.0; G Estefania Ors; 5-10, sr., 8.0, 9.0; G Diaba Konate, 5-7, so., 17.0, 4.0; F Ellie Smith; 6-2; jr..; 0.0; 0.0.
Nebraska (1-0)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Sam Haiby, 5-9; jr., 14.0, 8.0; G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, so., 0.0, 2.0; G Trinity Brady, 5-11, So., 15.0, 5.0; F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2; so., 14.0, 9.0; C Kate Cain, 6-5, sr., 14.0, 11.0.
Time, location, radio: 5 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 107.3.
Scouting: This is a fun little matchup between two sisters from Australia playing for different programs — Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne and Idaho State’s Callie Bourne. Callie Bourne started all 31 games last season for Idaho State and was the team’s second-leading scorer (12.0 points per game). Isabelle Bourne played 26 minutes in Nebraska’s first game, and Nebraska coach Amy Williams says there may be situations where the sisters are guarding each other.
Trending: Nebraska’s 90 points in its win against Oral Roberts on Friday is the most points for the Huskers in a regulation game in about two years. Six Huskers scored in double digits.
Forecasting: This should be a more challenging game for the Huskers. Idaho State returns its top nine scorers from a year ago and each of the starters are in at least their third year at Idaho State. That starting five also represents five different countries (Australia, Croatia, France, Spain and the U.S.). Idaho State had an 18-13 record last season. Like the first game, Nebraska should have an advantage inside the paint with Kate Cain, Isabelle Bourne and Annika Stewart.
— Brent C. Wagner
