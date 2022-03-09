Fans invited to watch NCAA selection show with women's basketball team Sunday at PBA

The Nebraska athletic department is hosting a watch party on Sunday for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show that is open to the public at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska has a 24-8 record and is projected to be selected into the 68-team field.

Doors at Pinnacle Bank Arena will open at 6 p.m., and a program hosted by radio broadcaster Matt Coatney begins at 6:30.

The selection show is at 7 p.m. and will be shown on the big screen at PBA.

Following the full announcement of the bracket, the Nebraska players will be available for about 15 minutes to meet with fans.

Admission to the event will be free. No concessions will be available.

