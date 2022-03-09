 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fans invited to watch NCAA selection show with women's basketball team Sunday at PBA

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 2.27

Nebraska’s Kendall Coley (32) high-fives fans as the Huskers make their entrance before playing Northwestern on Feb. 27 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska athletic department is hosting a watch party on Sunday for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show that is open to the public at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska has a 24-8 record and is projected to be selected into the 68-team field.

Doors at Pinnacle Bank Arena will open at 6 p.m., and a program hosted by radio broadcaster Matt Coatney begins at 6:30.

The selection show is at 7 p.m. and will be shown on the big screen at PBA.

Following the full announcement of the bracket, the Nebraska players will be available for about 15 minutes to meet with fans.

Admission to the event will be free. No concessions will be available.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

