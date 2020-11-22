Families of current and future Nebraska women’s basketball players shifting from Hawkeyes to Huskers

Coley was a big recruiting win for the Huskers. She averaged 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds as a junior.

“She’s a young lady that we’ve been excited about for a long time,” Williams said. “We spent a lot of time the summer before her junior year traipsing around all over the country watching her play AAU ball. And then we spent a lot of time getting up to the cities to watch her high school team play this last year.”

Coley chose the Huskers over Washington. And while Coley wouldn’t have been coming to Nebraska if she didn’t feel good about the basketball program, it helped that Kennedi Orr had already committed to play volleyball for the Huskers.

Kendall Coley has known Kennedi Orr since preschool, and their families are close. Kennedi goes to high school in Eagan, Minnesota; Coley at St. Louis Park.

Before Coley made her visit to Nebraska, Orr could already tell her what Orr thought she was going to like about Nebraska.

When it came time to sign their national letters of intent, they did it together. Kendall tells people that Kennedi is her cousin, because they’re around each other so often.