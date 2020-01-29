Experience and leadership help Nebraska women quickly exceed last season's win total

But because Nebraska’s nonconference schedule wasn’t very strong, the Huskers are likely to always be close to the NCAA bubble unless they can get a few more wins against ranked teams.

Nebraska senior Hannah Whitish has been a part of two seasons when the Huskers made a big improvement from the previous one. How last season ended was a big motivation for the players, Whitish said.

“Going through a year like last year sucks, but I think everybody feeling like we did after last season was huge because we know that nobody wants to feel like that again after this season,” Whitish said.

It's mostly the same group as last season playing for the Huskers now. The only player not back from last season was graduated senior Maddie Simon. The Huskers added three freshmen. Isabelle Bourne has been the best addition, and is averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game during Big Ten play.

For Whitish, the two biggest reasons the Huskers are better are experience and strong player leadership.

Several of Nebraska’s best players are sophomores who played a lot as freshmen. Leigha Brown leads the Huskers in scoring at 13.7 points per game. Sam Haiby is next at 11.3.