Ex-Husker Anna DeForge enters college coaching

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Anna DeForge has been hired as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee women’s basketball team, the school announced on Thursday.

DeForge, a two-time WNBA All-Star, brings an extensive background in playing, coaching, and recruiting to Milwaukee. Most recently, DeForge was a club basketball coach.

The Niagara, Wisconsin, native competed for eight seasons in the WNBA before continuing her pro career overseas, compiling a resume of more than 17 years of playing professionally.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

