Senior guard Hannah Whitish scored 12 points to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 68-46 win in a season-opening game against Alabama A&M on Wednesday afternoon.
Kate Cain, Ashtyn Veerbeek and Leigha Brown added 10 points apiece to give the Huskers four players in double-figure scoring. Cain also had eight blocked shots.
The game had a special noon start time because the game came in conjunction with a sportsmanship pep rally and was attended by about 2,000 schoolchildren from schools within about two hours of Lincoln.
Alabama A&M rosters two players from the area and are coached by former Husker Margaret Richards. Lincoln Northeast graduate Nigeria Jones led Alabama A&M with 16 points, and Omaha North graduate Dariauna Lewis added eight points.
The Huskers cruised to leads of 20-9 after the first quarter and 31-10 in the second quarter.
Nebraska made its first three three-pointers of the game – two by Whitish and one by Veerbeek – to lead 11-2 about three minutes into the game. Then Nebraska missed its next 10 three-point attempts of the game until Whitish made two more from long distance in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska made 5 of 16 three-pointers, and 17-of-24 on free throws.
Nebraska went to its bench early, with 10 players playing in the first quarter. All 12 of the Huskers in uniform played by the end of the second quarter.
Nebraska had a letdown in the third quarter, when the Bulldogs outscored Nebraska 17-14 the quarter, including quick scoring runs of 8-0 and 7-0.
Nebraska’s next game is Sunday at Missouri.
