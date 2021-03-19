Early second-half blitz has Husker women advancing in unique WNIT

“Any postseason tournament is just fun,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “There is just a fun atmosphere. It’s different, but it’s kind of exciting. It’s kind of exciting to have an opponent that you don’t know a lot about them, and they don’t know a lot about you.

“It’s challenging to turn around and be thinking that in 24 hours we’re going to have to be prepared to defend Colorado’s action or Louisiana’s action and not knowing who that opponent is.”

Isabelle Bourne and Ashley Scoggin led Nebraska with 13 points apiece.

Chelsey Perry led UT Martin with 20 points. But the Huskers slowed her down after a strong start to the game, when Perry scored 10 of the Skyhawks’ first 12 points and UT Martin had a six-point lead. Bella Cravens and Bourne played good defense against Perry in the second half, Williams said.

Nebraska only led by two points at halftime, but then took control with a 13-0 run to start the third quarter. Brown and Scoggin each made threes during that stretch.