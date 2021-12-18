Drake's 'dangerous' offense has Amy Williams, unbeaten Huskers cramming for a different kind of test

The Nebraska players dove deep into their studies before wrapping up final exams last week.
Not to feel left out, their coach was in quite a cram session, too.
The test comes at noon Sunday when the unbeaten Husker women's basketball team hosts Drake (7-2) in one of its toughest nonconference tilts of the season. The Bulldogs have won six straight games and they'll likely challenge the Huskers' defense in the paint and on the perimeter.
Among the things spotted in Amy Williams' test prep was a box score from earlier this season. It showed 10 Drake players making at least one three-pointer.
"I had to double-take," she said. "I'm thinking it's tough enough when you're playing teams that have 10 different players that can score in a ballgame, but 10 different players hit a three in one of their games this year. Every player on their roster can shoot it from the perimeter."
The Bulldogs average 9.7 made threes per game, which ranks in the top 12 nationally. But Drake isn't reliant on the three ball. It's one of the best high-low teams that NU has seen, Williams notes.
That might explain why the Huskers, who will have gone eight days between games, have spent a lot of time in practice focusing on defense, especially paint 'D.'
More like "guarding your yard," says Williams.
"We felt like Indiana State, and really, even Minnesota, had way too many possessions where they were able to catch the ball where they wanted, when they wanted," Williams said. "Just easy post touches, and we needed to get back to things and shore up some things defensively."
But this is where the Huskers want to avoid stumping themselves. Yes, they want to tighten up around the basket and take away easy entry passes, but they also don't want to play into Drake's strength.
Sag inside to help and some Bulldogs may be left open to hit some threes.
"That's why Drake is such a challenging opponent," Williams said. "That's why their offense is so potent and dangerous, their high-low game and their ability to score points in the paint, and then as soon as you try to sneak someone down to try to help there, they've got three-point shooters spread all over the place.
"It's a balanced attack that we really would like to kind of have as an element and weapon in our offensive arsenal. We know how dangerous that is and can be."
The Huskers have been quite dangerous themselves. They're 10-0 for the first time since that memorable 2010-11 season, rank third nationally in field-goal percentage (48.4%), fourth in scoring margin (30.5) and sixth in scoring offense (84.1 points per game).
NU, however, remains on the outside looking in the major polls. NU is receiving votes in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls.
Williams and the Huskers are not worried about that. They'll keep a closer watch on the NET rankings, a system used to determine postseason positioning. NU is ranked fourth behind South Carolina, North Carolina and North Carolina State.
"I know it's (the polls) brought up kind of on the outside looking in, but within our walls, we're way more concerned with what the NET is doing and where we sit in the NET rankings," Williams said. "We know that's going to have a factor on our ability to play in postseason and seeding."
Could an impressive showing against Drake allow the Huskers to crack the top-25 polls Monday and Tuesday?
That's one test question the Huskers will take on Sunday afternoon.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.