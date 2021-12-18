Drake's 'dangerous' offense has Amy Williams, unbeaten Huskers cramming for a different kind of test

More like "guarding your yard," says Williams.

"We felt like Indiana State, and really, even Minnesota, had way too many possessions where they were able to catch the ball where they wanted, when they wanted," Williams said. "Just easy post touches, and we needed to get back to things and shore up some things defensively."

But this is where the Huskers want to avoid stumping themselves. Yes, they want to tighten up around the basket and take away easy entry passes, but they also don't want to play into Drake's strength.

Sag inside to help and some Bulldogs may be left open to hit some threes.

"That's why Drake is such a challenging opponent," Williams said. "That's why their offense is so potent and dangerous, their high-low game and their ability to score points in the paint, and then as soon as you try to sneak someone down to try to help there, they've got three-point shooters spread all over the place.

"It's a balanced attack that we really would like to kind of have as an element and weapon in our offensive arsenal. We know how dangerous that is and can be."