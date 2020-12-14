Creighton women rely on three-point shooting for fifth straight win over Nebraska

“I felt like to start the game our energy level was OK, but I thought once Creighton threw a punch our way and hit a couple of back-to-back threes, I felt like we looked a little bit stunned,” Williams said. “For a second we kind of froze, and then our energy level wasn’t as high as it needed to be.”

The Jays made 10 three-pointers in the first half. Nebraska knew the Jays would shoot threes, but couldn’t defend them as well as they needed to.

“We just didn’t do our job of really locating in transition,” Williams said. “We’re still trying to get comfortable with each other with how to do that.”

Nebraska's effort to get the ball inside to start the game was hurt by eight turnovers in the first half. Creighton had just one.

Nebraska outscored the Jays 41-36 in the second half, but the deficit was too big.

Creighton used its quickness to get rebounds over Nebraska’s taller players. The Jays also played tough in-your-face defense, and on offense moved the ball around quickly to get some open shots.

Creighton outrebounded Nebraska 40-36, and the Jays scored 16 points off offensive rebounds.