The Creighton women’s basketball team made a season-high 14 three-pointers and beat Nebraska 79-74 on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
That ends a 5-0 start to the season for Nebraska. Creighton (4-1) has won four straight games in its series with Nebraska.
The threes weren’t a surprise as the Jays average 9.0 threes per game. They were 14-for-32 on threes on Sunday. Nebraska was just 3-for-16 on threes.
Creighton was also good from the free-throw line, making 23-of-29.
Senior guard Jaylyn Agnew led Creighton with 26 points, including five threes. Temi Carda added 18 points for the Jays and made four threes.
Lincoln Christian graduate Chloe Dworak was scoreless in 11 minutes played for Creighton.
Kate Cain led Nebraska with 18 points.
Creighton led 55-51 to start the fourth quarter, then went on a 6-0 run to stretch its lead to 10 points, its largest of the game. Then the Jays made another three, its 14th of the game, for a 64-56 lead.
At halftime, the game was tied at 32. Neither team led by more than six points in the first half.
Creighton was doing its work with threes, and did so from the start. The Jays' first three field-goal attempts were threes, and they made each for a 9-4 lead.
Creighton was 7-for-20 on threes in the first half, and made just four other field goals.
Nebraska scored inside with Cain and on fast breaks. Cain scored 10 points in the first half and was 5-for-7 from the field.
Nebraska was also getting steals, and scored 11 points off turnovers.
