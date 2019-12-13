Concussion was new challenge for Nebraska's Taylor Kissinger

While sitting out, Kissinger has been able to develop and hone her craft as a student of the game. After her playing career ends, Kissinger wants to teach, and eventually coach her own basketball team. Her time off the court has given her the opportunity to see things from the coaches’ point of view and, as a result, help her as a player once she steps back onto the court.

“When you sit out you see the game at a different level,” Kissinger said. “So, when I came back on the court, I knew what my team needed to work on, which I think helps me now as a teammate and then later as a coach.”

The focus now turns to the Huskers' next opponent, Oral Roberts on Saturday, as they try to close their nonconference schedule with a couple of wins before going into the gantlet that is the Big Ten. In Kissinger’s view, the Huskers just need to stick to their game plan.

“Getting up and down the court and making shots will be big,” said Kissinger. “We are a big one-on-one defensive team, so just having each other’s backs on the defensive end will be huge.”

Tip-off against the Golden Eagles is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0