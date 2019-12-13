Concussion was new challenge for Nebraska's Taylor Kissinger

Nebraska guard Taylor Kissinger is used to injuries, but the most recent was tougher to handle.
The junior shooting specialist was forced to sit out multiple games after suffering a concussion after taking a charge in practice. She missed a four-game stretch against Missouri, Morgan State, SIU-Edwardsville and Southern.
Even with her experience with injuries throughout her career, this one was especially excruciating. Kissinger has had a broken arm, upper body injuries and two broken wrists, but never a head injury.
“Yeah, it was really frustrating, especially with the work I put in this offseason and then having this injury,” said Kissinger. “I went to some psychologists that helped me get through it, but it was 10 times more frustrating since it was a brain injury.”
Kissinger broke her arm playing basketball in sixth grade and her wrists in her junior and senior years of high school in Minden. With each injury, however, she has been able to formulate a specific mental and physical process that has made her come back stronger every time. It’s pretty simple: hard work.
“I try to shut out any of the negative thoughts and just putting in the work, because that is what I’ve done my whole life, so I just fall back on that and it really helps me,” Kissinger said.
While sitting out, Kissinger has been able to develop and hone her craft as a student of the game. After her playing career ends, Kissinger wants to teach, and eventually coach her own basketball team. Her time off the court has given her the opportunity to see things from the coaches’ point of view and, as a result, help her as a player once she steps back onto the court.
“When you sit out you see the game at a different level,” Kissinger said. “So, when I came back on the court, I knew what my team needed to work on, which I think helps me now as a teammate and then later as a coach.”
The focus now turns to the Huskers' next opponent, Oral Roberts on Saturday, as they try to close their nonconference schedule with a couple of wins before going into the gantlet that is the Big Ten. In Kissinger’s view, the Huskers just need to stick to their game plan.
“Getting up and down the court and making shots will be big,” said Kissinger. “We are a big one-on-one defensive team, so just having each other’s backs on the defensive end will be huge.”
Tip-off against the Golden Eagles is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.