Coming off rare loss, Nebraska women seeks resume-boosting win against Minnesota

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost just its second game of the season on Tuesday, so the Huskers haven’t faced that much adversity.

But Nebraska’s last game was a major disappointment, with the Huskers losing 78-70 in overtime against Michigan State. Nebraska was in position to win for most of the game until Michigan State forced overtime by making two free throws with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“We feel like we had the game won and just didn’t finish things off down the stretch and let it slip away in overtime,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams during the Nebraska women’s basketball radio show on the Husker Sports Network.

Nebraska had started the Big Ten season with a quality win against Iowa, only to drop back to 1-1 in the league standings with the loss to the Spartans.

Nebraska returns to action Saturday with a chance to not only bounce back, but also to beat a ranked team for the first time this season when the Huskers host No. 24 Minnesota at 5 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.