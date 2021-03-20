After WNIT loss, Amy Williams says focus of 'special' Husker women's team immediately turned to next season

But the Buffaloes, already leading by three, rolled off a 7-2 run to open the fourth quarter.

Williams didn't sound like a coach that just saw her team's season end. She talked about next season with confidence, which was in the air in the Huskers' postgame locker room.

"There were a lot of players already talking about next year and that is pretty special when you have been through everything we have been through," Williams said. "So for the kids to already be talking about next year and the work they are going to put in from now, I think that is a special thing."

Haiby led the Huskers with 20 points. Kate Cain, Isabelle Bourne and Cayton each added 10.

The Buffaloes shot 49% from the floor, including an 8-for-19 performance from three-point range. The Huskers shot 40% and only converted 7 of 29 three-pointers.

Frida Formann led Colorado with 18 points.

Colorado advances to play the winner of Ole Miss vs. Tulane on Monday night at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.

Cain is the only senior on Nebraska's roster, and she could use a COVID-19-related eligibility waiver to return next season.