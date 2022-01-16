Clark scores 31 points to lead Iowa past short-handed Nebraska women

Caitlin Clark and Monica Czinano scored 31 points apiece to lead the Iowa women’s basketball team to a 93-83 win against Nebraska on Sunday in Iowa City.
Nebraska still had a chance to win with three minutes left in the game despite playing without its top two scorers, Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby.
Haiby injured her shoulder in Nebraska’s last game. Shelley did not travel with the team due to health and safety reasons, according to the Huskers Radio Network.
Freshman forward Alexis Markowski gave the Huskers a chance to win by scoring a career-high 27 points, including shooting 6 for 7 on three-pointers.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams was proud that Nebraska fought hard despite a lot of adversity, but was disappointed to give up 90 points and lose.
“Our program is to a point now where we expect to win ball games like that,” said Williams on the Huskers Radio Network.
Nebraska was at a significant disadvantage with Shelley and Haiby out and Iowa having its regular starters. But to start the game Nebraska stunned Iowa with a 12-1 run over two minutes to take a 16-5 lead midway through the first quarter.
Nebraska led 30-14 after the first quarter. Markowski kept surprising the Hawkeyes by coming out of the paint and shooting three-pointers. She was 4-for-4 on threes in the quarter.
“Nothing that (Markowski) does right now is surprising me,” Williams said. “She’s a competitor, and she’s going to get out there and fight for her team.”
Nebraska finished 14 for 30 on three-pointers.
In the third quarter, Iowa completed the comeback from a 16-point deficit and took a 54-43 lead.
Iowa led 67-66 to start the fourth quarter, and outscored the Huskers 26-17 in the final quarter, including a 7-0 run that sank the Huskers.
Scoring from the free-throw line was the major difference in the game, with Iowa outscoring the Huskers by 26 points from the line. There was a major difference in fouls, with Nebraska getting called for 28 and Iowa just seven
Nebraska didn’t attempt a free throw until midway through the third quarter. Iowa was 31 for 34 on three throws, and Nebraska was 5-for-8.
Isabella Bourne added 15 points for Nebraska, and Ashley Scoggin had nine. Freshman Allison Weidner started in place of Shelley and had eight points and five assists.
Nebraska had a chance to beat one of the most talented and experienced teams in the Big Ten.
“I’m just so proud of this team,” Markowski said. “I honestly found myself getting a little emotional in the locker room just because we fought so hard. I just love playing on this team, and they have so much fight in them.”
Iowa (10-4, 4-1 Big Ten) has won five straight in the series over three seasons, including twice in the past eight days.
Nebraska (13-4, 2-4) finished with a 1-3 record in a rugged stretch when it played four straight games against NCAA Sweet 16 teams from last season, the lone winning coming against No 8 Michigan.
Nebraska’s next game is Thursday against Rutgers, the only team without a Big Ten win this season.
— Brent C. Wagner