Clark scores 31 points to lead Iowa past short-handed Nebraska women

“Nothing that (Markowski) does right now is surprising me,” Williams said. “She’s a competitor, and she’s going to get out there and fight for her team.”

Nebraska finished 14 for 30 on three-pointers.

In the third quarter, Iowa completed the comeback from a 16-point deficit and took a 54-43 lead.

Iowa led 67-66 to start the fourth quarter, and outscored the Huskers 26-17 in the final quarter, including a 7-0 run that sank the Huskers.

Scoring from the free-throw line was the major difference in the game, with Iowa outscoring the Huskers by 26 points from the line. There was a major difference in fouls, with Nebraska getting called for 28 and Iowa just seven

Nebraska didn’t attempt a free throw until midway through the third quarter. Iowa was 31 for 34 on three throws, and Nebraska was 5-for-8.

Isabella Bourne added 15 points for Nebraska, and Ashley Scoggin had nine. Freshman Allison Weidner started in place of Shelley and had eight points and five assists.

Nebraska had a chance to beat one of the most talented and experienced teams in the Big Ten.