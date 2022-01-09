Clark helps No. 22 Iowa fend off Huskers in front of 8,000-plus at PBA

First-team All-American Caitlin Clark scored 31 points to lead No. 22 Iowa to a 95-86 win against Nebraska on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Clark added 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Clark got a lot of good shots for her teammates, and Iowa shot 62% from the field. McKenna Warnock added 23 points and made a career-high seven three-pointers. She made each of her first six three-pointers and finished 7 for 9.

Monica Czinano added 20 points to give Iowa a third player with 20 points.

Nebraska shot 39% from the field.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 20 points. Jaz Shelley scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds.

Iowa has now won four straight in the border rivalry series.

Nebraska took a brief lead early in the fourth quarter when Ashely Scoggin made an open three-pointer from the wing to put the Huskers up 79-78 with 6:30 left.

But Iowa took the lead when Clark had two more assists and a drive to the basket to put Iowa back up 86-81.