Chuck Love officially out from NU women's basketball program

  • Updated
Big Red Blitz in West Point, 6.16

Chuck Love speaks during the Big Red Blitz at West Point-Beemer High School in 2021.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska Athletic Department has officially separated from women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love, more than 12 weeks after he was suspended with pay.

Love hasn’t been with the team since the program announced on Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended with pay due to an undisclosed “personnel matter.”

At about the same time starting guard Ashley Scoggin was permanently removed from the team, with both moves occurring after a road trip to Penn State on Feb. 17.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams wouldn’t say why either had been removed from the team or who had made the decision.

Love wasn’t on the bench for Nebraska’s final eight games of the season. While Love wasn’t expected to return, he remained listed on the team’s online roster until recently while his suspension was reviewed through the human resources process.

Love came to Nebraska when Williams became coach in 2016. Last summer Love was promoted to associate head coach and had his salary increase to $175,270.

On Friday morning, Love posted a statement on social media: “I have come to the decision to move on and be with family and explore other opportunities. I will never forget how amazing this fan base has been.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

