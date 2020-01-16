'We didn’t handle their pressure very well at all': No. 20 Maryland too much for Nebraska women again

All-Big Ten guard Kaila Charles scored 23 points to lead the 20th-ranked Maryland women’s basketball team to an 87-69 win against Nebraska on Thursday in College Park, Maryland.
While Maryland (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) hasn’t had as good of start to the season as some years, they’re still the most talented team in the Big Ten with all five starters being former top 35 national recruits.
Maryland was all over the Huskers on defense, coming away with 11 steals. Nebraska had 20 turnovers in the game, which Maryland scored 29 points off of. Nebraska only scored four points after Maryland turnovers.
“They’re very tough defensively,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams in an interview on the Husker Sports Network. “They play hard and aggressive, and we didn’t handle their pressure very well at all.”
Maryland was also finding ways to get a lot of open jump shots, and made a high percentage of them. The Terrapins finished shooting 51% from the field (35-68), and made 13-of-16 free throws.
Freshman guard Ashley Ownsu added 16 points for Maryland
Leigha Brown and Nicea Eliely led Nebraska with 19 points apiece.
Nebraska actually led 10-4 about 3½ minutes into the game thanks to three-pointers from Hannah Whitish and Eliely.
But Maryland quickly tied the game at 12. That was part of a stretch when Maryland totally took control of the game with a 16-2 run that took only 3½ minutes. By the end of the first quarter Maryland led 26-17, having made 10 of its final 11 field-goal attempts of the first quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
The Terps just kept hitting open jump shots. Maryland made 55 percent of its field-goal attempts in the first half (18-33) and led the Huskers 43-34 at halftime.
A few times in the second half Nebraska got it deficit to six or seven points, but Maryland quickly answered with a basket each time.
Nebraska had another good game shooting three-pointers, going 9-for-19. Nebraska also won the battle of the boards against the Big Ten's top rebounding team, 37-31.
Eliely was a bright spot of the Huskers. Her 19 points tied her career high. She made both three-point attempts and was 5-for-5 on free throws. Eliely also had four rebounds and one steal.
“We could barely afford to not have Nicea on the court,” Williams said. “I thought she played great offensively. It was one of her best and most aggressive games of the year."
The Huskers dropped to 0-12 all-time against Maryland. Nebraska won’t have to play Maryland again during the regular season.
Nebraska (13-4, 3-3) had to play two games on the East Coast in a span of five days and lost both, against Rutgers and Maryland.
Nebraska's next game is against Michigan on Sunday in Lincoln.
-- Brent C. Wagner