Caitlin Clark goes off against Huskers again; NU opens Big Ten tourney Wednesday

For the second time this season, Iowa freshman point guard Caitlin Clark was a big reason why the Hawkeyes won a game against Nebraska.

Clark scored 35 points on Saturday to lead Iowa to an 83-75 victory against the Huskers in Iowa City, Iowa.

Earlier in the season, Clark scored a career-best 39 in a win against Nebraska in Lincoln.

On Saturday, Clark was at her best in the fourth quarter, after the Hawkeyes trailed 60-58 to start the final 10 minutes.

Clark scored 19 of Iowa’s 25 point in the fourth quarter. In the final 10 minutes she was 3-for-4 on three-pointers and 8-for-8 on free throws, allowing her to get her 11th 30-point game of the season.

Her totals for the game were 11-for-19 from the field, 5-for-10 on threes and 8-for-8 from the line.

Nebraska also led at halftime, after holding Iowa scoreless for the final four minutes of the half.

But Iowa outscored the Huskers 25-15 in the fourth quarter.