Cain's near triple-double paces Husker women past high-powered Ohio State

Senior center Kate Cain had her best game of the season to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to another upset win, 63-55 against No. 15 Ohio State on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Cain came close to a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocked shots.

Whitney Brown, a freshman walk-on guard from Grand Island, added 14 points and made four three-pointers. Bella Cravens had 14 rebounds.

The win against previously undefeated Ohio State was Nebraska’s third win against a ranked team this season, each in the past three weeks against No. 15 Northwestern and No. 23 Michigan State.

The Huskers improved to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State trimmed a 12-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter down to three points with 1 minute to play, but Sam Haiby helped close the door with a drive to the basket and a free throw to put the Huskers back up 60-54 with 45 seconds left.

Nebraska’s win came without its second-leading scorer, Isabelle Bourne, who injured her ankle in Nebraska’s last game. Bourne watched the game from the Husker bench in street clothes. She was using a medical knee scooter to keep weight off her injured ankle.