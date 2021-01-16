Cain's near triple-double paces Husker women past high-powered Ohio State

Senior center Kate Cain had her best game of the season to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to another upset win, 63-55 against No. 15 Ohio State on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Cain came close to a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocked shots.
Whitney Brown, a freshman walk-on guard from Grand Island, added 14 points and made four three-pointers. Bella Cravens had 14 rebounds.
The win against previously undefeated Ohio State was Nebraska’s third win against a ranked team this season, each in the past three weeks against No. 15 Northwestern and No. 23 Michigan State.
The Huskers improved to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten.
Ohio State trimmed a 12-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter down to three points with 1 minute to play, but Sam Haiby helped close the door with a drive to the basket and a free throw to put the Huskers back up 60-54 with 45 seconds left.
Nebraska’s win came without its second-leading scorer, Isabelle Bourne, who injured her ankle in Nebraska’s last game. Bourne watched the game from the Husker bench in street clothes. She was using a medical knee scooter to keep weight off her injured ankle.
With Nebraska’s previous injuries, the Huskers only had seven available players. Freshman Ruby Porter replaced Bourne in the starting lineup.
Nebraska led 30-21 at halftime.
The big moment came in the third quarter. Ohio State had a better start after halftime and cut the Husker lead to three points. Is that when Nebraska would hit the wall?
The answer was no, Nebraska kept going with Cain scoring three more times inside and Ashley Scoggin driving to the basket to get Nebraska a 10-point lead. Nebraska fought for key rebounds.
It was the fifth straight game when Nebraska’s defense held down an opponent. Ohio State ranks in the top five in the nation in scoring (89 per game) and field-goal percentage (50.4%).
In the first half, Ohio State shot just 24% and missed 12 of 13 threes.
Ohio State had scored 78 points every game this season but didn’t come close to that against the Huskers. Ohio State shot just 27% from the field.
