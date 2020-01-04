Cain, Whitish help Nebraska secure key win, topping No. 24 Minnesota for first ranked victory

Hannah Whitish scored 17 points and made five three-pointers to help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 72-58 win against No. 24 Minnesota on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win was Nebraska’s first against a ranked opponent this season. Nebraska improved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.
Kate Cain used her size advantage inside with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots. Sam Haiby also scored 17 points.
Nebraska’s defense held Minnesota to a season-low for scoring.
You have free articles remaining.
The Huskers totally turned around its three-point prowess from their previous game. Nebraska finished 10-for-19 on three-pointers. Four Huskers made at least one shot from long-distance.
Nebraska sunk its first four three-point attempts of the game, including three from Whitish. That came after Nebraska was just 2-for-17 on threes in its last game, an overtime loss against Michigan State.
Nebraska also did a better job on rebounding, out-rebounding the Gophers 50-38.
Nebraska led 13-10 after the first quarter. Then the Huskers extended its lead in the second quarter by going on runs off 10-0 and 8-0 in the quarter. The Huskers led 35-26 at halftime and never looked back in the second half.
Minnesota cuts its deficit to five early in the third quarter, but Nebraska responded with another 8-0 run, this one taking just 58 seconds and including threes from Whitish and Ashtyn Veerbeek, for a 43-30 lead.
Check back for updates to this story.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball, 1.4
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.