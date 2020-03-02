Brown earns major Big Ten award; Cain recognized on all-defense team

The best non-starter in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball this season played for Nebraska.

Nebraska sophomore guard Leigha Brown earned the award for the sixth player of the year when the Big Ten announced its awards Monday. The sixth player of the year is one of the four major player awards, along with player of the year, defensive player and freshman of the year.

Joining Brown in earning honors for the Huskers was junior center Kate Cain, who was one of the five players named to the all-defensive team. Cain and Brown also earned honorable-mention, all-conference honors.

Brown getting the sixth player of the year award was expected. The 6-foot-1 guard from Auburn, Indiana, has come off the bench in all 29 games this season, but leads the Huskers in scoring with 14.2 points per game. That’s the highest scoring average by a Husker guard in coach Amy Williams' four seasons at Nebraska.

Brown finished the regular season ranked 12th in the league in scoring and was the only non-starter to rank among the Big Ten's top 25 in scoring. Although she did not start a game, Brown ranked fifth among the Huskers in minutes played.