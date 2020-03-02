Brown, Cain earn Big Ten Conference honors

The best non-starter in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball this season played for Nebraska.
Nebraska sophomore guard Leigha Brown earned the award for the sixth player of the year when the Big Ten announced its awards Monday. The sixth player of the year is one of the four major player awards, along with player of the year, defensive player and freshman of the year.
Joining Brown in earning honors for the Huskers was junior center Kate Cain, who was one of the five players named to the all-defensive team. Cain and Brown also earned honorable-mention, all-conference honors.
Brown getting the sixth player of the year award was expected. The 6-foot-1 guard from Auburn, Indiana, has come off the bench in all 29 games this season, but leads the Huskers in scoring with 14.2 points per game. That’s the highest scoring average by a Husker guard in coach Amy Williams' four seasons at Nebraska.
Brown finished the regular season ranked 12th in the league in scoring and was the only non-starter to rank among the Big Ten's top 25 in scoring. Although she did not start a game, Brown ranked fifth among the Huskers in minutes played.
Brown was Nebraska's leading scorer in 13 of 29 games in the regular season, and had eight games when she scored at least 20 points. She’s the first Nebraska player to receive the Big Ten sixth player of the year honor since the Huskers joined the conference in 2011.
Cain leads the Big Ten in blocks, averaging 3.4 per game. During the conference season, Cain led the league in both blocks and defensive rebounds.
Cain also made the defensive team as a freshman. She’s already the best shot blocker in program history with 277 blocks, and has one more season to play.
In addition to the awards voted on by coaches and media, Husker senior Grace Mitchell claimed Nebraska's Big Ten sportsmanship award. She has played in 106 games in her college career.
There were 20 players combined chosen for the all-Big Ten first and second teams, but for the second year in a row the Huskers didn’t have a player make that list.
Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle is the Big Ten player of the year. Doyle had signed with Nebraska in 2015, but never enrolled after a coaching change. The Hawkeyes’ emotional leader led the league in assists (6.4 per game) and ranks No. 4 in scoring (18.2 per game).
Doyle joined Maryland senior guard Kaila Charles, Michigan sophomore forward Naz Hillmon and Northwestern junior guard Lindsey Pulliam as unanimous first-team, All-Big Ten selections by both the coaches and media.
Nebraska is the No. 10 seed for this week’s Big Ten Tournament, and will play seventh-seeded Michigan on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
