Isabelle Bourne scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds and the Nebraska women’s basketball team kept it season going with a 77-57 win against Northern Iowa on the second round of the WNIT on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Jaz Shelley added 16 points and seven assists, and Alexis Markowski scored 11.

This is just the second time in seven WNIT appearances that Nebraska has won two games in the tourney.

In the next round Nebraska will play the winner of Monday’s Missouri-Kansas game.

It wasn’t all great news, though, because Nebraska super-senior starting guard Sam Haiby went down with what appears to be a serious leg injury.

Nebraska was 10 for 28 on 3s, making the 15th game when the Huskers made at least 10 3s.

UNI doubled the Huskers up early in the game, leading 16-8 after making 4 of its first 7 3s.

But Nebraska made a late surge with 3s by Shelley and Haiby to cut the deficit to 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter didn’t start great either, with Haiby going down with an injury and Markowski in foul trouble. But during one stretch Bourne was a force inside, and Shelley hit another three that was part of a 13-3 surge for the Huskers. Nebraska led 38-29 at halftime.

Nebraska was able to maintain the lead in the second half thanks to some key contributions from bench players Kendall Moriarty (eight points) and Callin Hake (six points).